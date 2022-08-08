A Woodbridge man has died about three weeks after he was involved in a crash at the intersection of Caton Hill and Telegraph roads in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County police.
Herbert James Hawkins, 85, of Woodbridge, died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained during the crash, which happened at about 12:25 p.m. on Friday, July 15. Hawkins was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck north on Telegraph Road and turning left onto Caton Hill Road when he collided with a 2018 Ford E-350 box truck that was traveling south on Telegraph Road through the intersection, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The driver of the box truck appears to have had a green signal to proceed into the intersection when the crash occurred, Carr said in a news release.
Hawkins was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was extricated from the vehicle before being flown to an area hospital, where he died Aug. 4. Police were informed of his death on Sunday, Aug. 7, Carr said.
Both the driver of the Ford box truck, a 41-year-old Maryland man, and his passenger, a 39-year-old Dumfries man, were taken via ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Prince William County police crash investigators ask that anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
