Police: 85-year-old man arrested for domestic shooting in Woodbridge

An 85-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested in connection with a domestic shooting that sent a 63-year-old relative to the hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday night.
Officers arrived at a home in the 3300 block of Beaumont Road in Woodbridge at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, and found that the two men had been involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.
During the encounter, the victim damaged property inside the home, prompting the older man to retrieve a firearm and fire a round, striking the victim, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The victim was flown to an area hospital where he is expected to survive, Carr said in a news release.
Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Donald Lee Dye, 85, of the 3300 block of Beaumont Road in Woodbridge, was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.