An 85-year-old Gainesville man was arrested last week and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse in connection with allegations that two teenage family members were abused in his home. The girls were under 13 and under 15 at the time of the incidents, according to police.
A Prince William County investigation launched in November 2022 determined the girls were “sexually assaulted on more than one occasion by a family member, identified as the accused,” according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The incidents took place between January 2015 and November 2022 at a home in the 8800 block of Calbera Court, which is located in Glenkirk Estates. The subdivision is located off Rollins Ford Road in Gainesville, Carr said in a news release.
The victims reported the incidents in November 2022, prompting the police investigation, the release said.
Following the investigation, John Pasquale Demarco was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of indecent liberties in connection with the incidents, the release said.
A judge set a $5,000 unsecured bond for Demarco’s release pending a court hearing. His bond status was not immediately known Monday morning.
