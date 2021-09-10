You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: 80-year-old Gainesville man dies after his e-bike was struck by an SUV

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

An 80-year-old Gainesville man has died as a result of injuries he sustained late last month when he was struck by an SUV while riding an electric bike, according to police.

Police officers and rescue units responded to the intersection of Linton Hall and Devlin roads at about 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, after a 2020 Toyota Highlander making a right turn onto Linton Hall Road from southbound Devlin Road struck the victim, identified as Tae Joon Byun, 80, of Gainesville, according to a Prince William County police news release.

Byun was riding an Ancheer DX3000 e-bike and was in the crosswalk when the accident occurred. He was not wearing a helmet and separated from the bike when he was struck, the release said.

The driver of the Highlander remained at the scene. Byun was transported to an area hospital and died as a result of injuries on Friday, Sept. 3. Police crash investigators were notified of his death on Thursday, Sept. 9, the release said.

No charges have yet been filed in connection with the incident but are pending consultation with the Prince William County commonwealth’s attorney’s office, the release said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters