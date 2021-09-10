Police: 80-year-old Gainesville man dies after his e-bike was struck by an SUV

An 80-year-old Gainesville man has died as a result of injuries he sustained late last month when he was struck by an SUV while riding an electric bike, according to police.
Police officers and rescue units responded to the intersection of Linton Hall and Devlin roads at about 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, after a 2020 Toyota Highlander making a right turn onto Linton Hall Road from southbound Devlin Road struck the victim, identified as Tae Joon Byun, 80, of Gainesville, according to a Prince William County police news release.
Byun was riding an Ancheer DX3000 e-bike and was in the crosswalk when the accident occurred. He was not wearing a helmet and separated from the bike when he was struck, the release said.
The driver of the Highlander remained at the scene. Byun was transported to an area hospital and died as a result of injuries on Friday, Sept. 3. Police crash investigators were notified of his death on Thursday, Sept. 9, the release said.
No charges have yet been filed in connection with the incident but are pending consultation with the Prince William County commonwealth’s attorney’s office, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.