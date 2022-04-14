A 77-year-old Woodbridge man has died and three other people were injured as a result of a three-car traffic crash early Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Minnieville and Smoketown roads in Woodbridge, according to police.
Prince William County police officers and fire and rescue personnel were called to the intersection at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13. The investigation revealed that driver of a 2009 Mercedes E350, a 59-year-old Woodbridge man, was traveling southwest on Minnieville Road, approaching Smoketown Road, when he disregarded a red traffic signal and proceeded into the intersection.
His vehicle collided with a 2016 Toyota Highlander, driven by the 77-year-old Woodbridge man, that was traveling southeast on Smoketown Road through the intersection, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The impact of the collision forced the Toyota into a third vehicle, a 2000 Honda Accord, that was stopped at a red traffic signal in the turn lane on northbound Minnieville Road. The driver of that vehicle, a 72-year-old Woodbridge woman, was waiting to turn left on Smoketown Road, Perok said in a news release.
The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. He has been identified as Mohammed Khalil Abdallah, 77, of Woodbridge.
The driver of the Mercedes, the 59-year-old Woodbridge man, and the driver of the Honda, the 72-year-old Woodbridge woman, along with a passenger in the Toyota, a 64-year-old Woodbridge woman, were all transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the release said.
Investigators with Prince William County Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit are still investigating the crash and ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police, Perok said.
Speed appears to be a factor in the collision, and charges are pending, Perok said.
