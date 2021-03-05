Police: 77-year-old Hillsboro man killed in Thursday afternoon plane crash
A 77-year-old Hillsboro man was killed Thursday afternoon when his single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area of western Loudoun County, according to Virginia State Police.
Police were notified of the crash at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday, March 4. Officers responded to the 35000 block of Charlestowne Pike in the western Loudoun County community of Hillsboro, where they found the downed plane with a single occupant, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
The 1979 fixed-wing, single-engine Beech aircraft had taken off just moments before from a nearby private airstrip, Geller said in a news release.
The pilot and only occupant of the aircraft, William Krens, 77, of Hillsboro, Virginia, died at the scene, Geller said.
Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Geller said.
