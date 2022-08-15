A 73-year-old Unionville man died over the weekend after falling into the water while docking his boat at the Prince William Marina. At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play, according to police.
Both police and fire and rescue personnel were called to to the Prince William Marina at 2:44 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, after the man, identified as Kinny Howard Simpkins, 73, of Unionville, fell into the water while trying to dock his boat. The marina is located on the Occoquan River at 12849 Gordon Boulevard in Woodbridge.
Simpkins was assisted by both a family member, who was a short distance away, and an employee of the marina, who went into the water and "immediately began CPR" before additional employees helped remove Simpkins from the water, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
A short time later, the Fairfax County Police Marine Unit responded to assist until Prince William County rescue personnel arrived. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Carr said in a news release.
The Virginia Medical Examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine a cause of death, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.