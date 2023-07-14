A 72-year-old Gainesville man was killed Friday morning in a pedestrian crash in the Somerset Crossing neighborhood in Gainesville, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to the crash at 7:16 a.m. on Friday, July 14, and found that the victim, Chyi Mao, 72, had been struck by a minivan while he was walking in the crosswalk at Somerset Crossing Way and Forkland Way, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The investigation revealed the driver of a 2011 Honda Odyssey, a 77-year-old Gainesville woman, was traveling east on Somerset Crossing Way approaching the intersection when Mao was struck. The driver remained at the scene of the crash, Carr said in a news release.
Mao was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither speed, alcohol nor drug use were factors in the collision. The investigation continues, the release said.
The incident is Prince William County’s second fatal pedestrian crash of the year, Carr said.
The first fatal pedestrian crash occurred in the Potomac Shores neighborhood in eastern Prince William County in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.