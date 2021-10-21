You have permission to edit this article.
Police: 7-year-old Manassas girl dies after Hoadly Road crash

Both vehicles had a yellow light when they collided in the intersection at Galveston Court

A 7-year-old Manassas girl has died from injuries she sustained in an Oct. 12 traffic crash on Hoadly Road in Manassas, according to police.

The girl had been hospitalized since the crash, and police were notified on Thursday, Oct. 21, that she had died, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County Police Department spokesman.

The crash was first reported to police at 8:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The investigation determined that the 7-year-old girl was sitting in a booster seat in the middle of the back seat of a 2003 Toyota Camry when the vehicle collided with a 2005 Subaru Forester at the intersection of Hoadly Road and Galveston Court, Perok said in a news release.

The Toyota Camry, which was driven by a 29-year-old Manassas woman, was heading north on Hoadly and attempting to make a left-turn at a yellow light when it collided with the Subaru, which was heading south on Hoadly Road and also traveling through a yellow light, the release said.

The Camry was occupied by the driver and three children, the 7-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl. All occupants were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The driver and the two other girls, both of whom were secured in child seats, sustained minor injuries, the release said.

The driver of the Subaru, a 45-year-old Manassas woman, was not injured. 

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash, a decision that was made after consultation with Commonwealth Attorney’s Amy Ashworth’s office, the release said. 

