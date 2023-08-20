A 67-year-old Woodbridge man has died as a result of injuries he sustained early Sunday morning when his moped was rear-ended by a car in Woodbridge, according to police.
Junaid Mahmood Qureshi, 67, of Woodbridge, was driving his 2018 Yamaha FX 5 Moped south on Neabsco Mills Road, approaching the intersection of Smoke Court, when he was rear-ended by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. The collision caused Qureshi to be thrown from the moped onto the windshield of the Malibu before he rolled onto the ground.
Qureshi was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The driver of the car remained at the scene, and neither speed, alcohol nor drug use were factors in the fatal crash, Carr said in a news release.
Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court are located near the intersection of Neabsco Mills Road and Dale Boulevard, close to the Neabsco Commons apartment complex and commercial development.
No charges had been announced as of Sunday morning. The investigation continues, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.