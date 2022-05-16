A 52-year-old Triangle man was killed in a shooting in a residential area in Triangle Sunday night, and police are still looking for a suspect and a motive.
Officers responded at 9:12 p.m. Sunday, May 15 to the 3600 block of Tavern Way near Old Port Lane in Triangle and found a man lying in a parking lot and suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers used trauma kits to administer first aid to the man until rescue personnel arrived at the location, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has been identified as Miles Tracey Hall, 52, of Triangle, Perok said in a news release.
The preliminary police investigation into the shooting revealed that gunshots were heard in the parking lot before a SUV was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed, the release said.
No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting, Perok said.
“Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random and there is no active threat to the community,” Perok said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
