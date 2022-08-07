A 46-year-old Quantico man has died following a Sunday morning crash in Dumfries involving a motorcycle, an SUV and a pickup truck, according to Prince William County police.
The deceased, identified by police as Jason Alan Whitaker, 46, of Dumfries, was heading south on Richmond Highway near Allen Dent Road on a 2006 Shadow Aero VT750, a motorcycle, when he “disregarded the red traffic signal,” proceeded into the intersection and collided with a 2015 Hyundai Tucson SUV, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The crash was reported to police at 11:13 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.
The force of the collision caused Whitaker to separate from his motorcycle and slide into the intersection, where he then struck the front of a pickup truck, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500, Perok said in a news release.
Whitaker was taken via hospital to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries, Perok said.
The driver of the Hyundai Tucson, a 50-year-old Dumfries woman, and her two passengers – a 13- and 15-year-old girls – were transported to an area hospital as a precaution. All three have since been released, Perok said in a news release.
The driver of the Dodge, a 57-year-old Stafford man, was not injured.
Prince William County police crash investigators ask that anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
