UPDATED: An argument between two residents of a Woodbridge apartment complex ended in gunfire Saturday night, leading to the death of a 43-year-old man and the arrest of his 25-year-old neighbor.
Prince William County police were called to the Summerland Heights apartment complex at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 in response to a shooting. They arrived to find the victim, Kareem Rasheen Tyrone Harris, 43, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers administered immediate first aid before paramedics arrived and transported Harris to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Police located the alleged shooter, identified as Malcom Andre Monts, 25, a few minutes later inside his apartment. The apartments are located in the 1800 block of Gableridge Drive in eastern Woodbridge just off Prince William Parkway. Monts was detained without incident, Perok said in a news release.
The police investigation determined that the two men were known to each another and were involved in a verbal argument that escalated on the patio area of a ground level apartment.
During the encounter, Monts allegedly shot Harris before returning to his own apartment, the release said.
Monte has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the fatal shooting. He was being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center Sunday, the release said.
The fatal shooting is the 18th homicide to happen in Prince William County since Jan. 1 and the second to occur this month.
