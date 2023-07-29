A 43-year-old man died Saturday night after a tree fell on a house in Montclair, according to police.
The fallen tree is being investigated as a possible cause of the man's death. The incident occurred in the 15300 block of Holly Hill Drive, located in Montclair, during the strong thunderstorms that moved through the area at about 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, however, according to a Prince William County police tweet.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Destructive winds gusting at more than 80 miles per hour toppled trees onto roads and houses and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses as storms swept through the area.
As of about 10:30 p.m., more than 50,000 customers were without power in Northern Virginia, including about 450 in Prince William County.
Areas of Prince William most impacted by the power outages included homes near the Old Brentsville Courthouse and near Lake Jackson, according to Dominion Energy.
Earlier in the evening, about 4,000 people were without power around the Prince William County government center and along Davis Ford Road.
This is a developing story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
