Prince William County police are investigating two separate shootings that left four women with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The incidents occurred about a mile and a half apart in Woodbridge late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Officers have identified a suspect in the second shooting but have not yet made an arrest, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
Officers responded first to the Elevations One apartments, located in the 14300 block of Jeffries Road, at 8:04 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, and found two women, both 19, suffering from gunshot wounds, Carr said in a news release.
Officers rendered aid to the women who were transported to area hospitals with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
While police were investigating, a third woman, also 19, arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot injury. The woman was subsequently connected to the Jefferies Road incident, which stemmed from an altercation between two groups, Carr said in the release.
The incident does not appear to be random, and no other injuries or property damage were reported in connection with the incident. Police had not yet made an arrest or identified any suspects as of midday Wednesday.
The second incident was reported at 1:49 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10. Officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments, located in the 1200 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge, and found a 31-year-old woman outside in the common area of the complex suffering from gunshot injuries, Carr said.
The woman was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The
investigation revealed the woman was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance when she was shot.
Police have identified Tyree Rahad Henderson, 23, of Alexandria, as a suspect in the shooting and have obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Henderson is wanted for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or to submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
