Four young men ranging in age from 23 to 26 were shot late Sunday night during a gathering outside a Manassas-area car wash. As of Monday morning, all four remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and police were still searching for suspects.
Officers were called to Sam’s Car Wash, located at 8129 Sudley Road in Manassas, at about 11:51 p.m. Sunday, July 3 to investigate the shooting. They determined the shooting occurred during a “large gathering” in the parking lot during which an argument ensued, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
There was no word on the reason for the large gathering or why the group gathered outside the car wash.
During the encounter, the altercation multiple gunshots were fired before the gathering dispersed, Perok said in a news release.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located evidence of a shooting and found one of the wounded men in the area of Nimitz Court and Fairmount Avenue. Two more gunshot victims were driven to an area hospital, also suffering from gunshot wounds, the release said.
Officers arrived at the hospital and determined the two men were present at the shooting. A fourth adult male was also later identified as being at the location at the time of the shooting and had been shot, the release said.
Three of the men were flown to an area trauma center while the fourth man was ground transported. The men range in age from 23 to 26. At this time, all injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, the release said.
Detectives are investigating the shooting to identify the parties involved. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
