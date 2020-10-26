Prince William and Manassas police are investigating two separate shootings in recent days that left four people with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The first shooting occurred on Thursday, Oct. 22, in a Manassas residential area near Hastings Drive and Dumfries Road. Officers responded to the 13000 block of 7th Regiment Drive at 9:12 p.m. for a report of a shots fired call.
They later located two victims at an area hospital with serious gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, according to Sgt. A.G. Barahona, spokesman for City of Manassas police.
The ages and gender of the victims were not released. Police have yet to make an arrest but say the incident appears isolated and there is no threat to the general public. The investigation is ongoing, Barahona said in a news release.
The second incident was reported to police at 12:32 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. Officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Woodside Drive, a residential area near Featherstone and Colchester roads in Woodbridge, to investigate a shots fired call, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
When officers arrived, they located one victim, a 22-year-old man, outside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was flown to an area hospital, Carr said in a news release.
The police investigation revealed the victim and an acquaintance, identified as a 20-year-old man, were involved in a physical altercation and at some point a witness fired multiple rounds, striking both men, Carr said.
One of the men was taken to an area hospital by the alleged shooter and other witnesses prior to police arriving, Carr said.
Following the investigation, Mario Antonio Portillo, 20, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Portillo is being held without bond at the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center for a Dec. 14 hearing, Carr said.
