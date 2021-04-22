You have permission to edit this article.
Police: 4 passengers, bus driver injured in OmniRide crash in I-66 HOV lane

Bus 1.jpg OmniRide crash front of bus

Five people were taken to the hospital, including the bus driver, after an OmniRide commuter bus was struck by a tractor-trailer while traveling in an HOV lane on eastbound Interstate 66 Thursday morning.

The driver of the OmniRide bus and four passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries in connection with the crash, which was reported at 8:18 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, according to Shelby Crouch, state police spokesperson.

A fifth passenger on the bus was not injured, Crouch said in a news release.

Bus 2.jpg OmniRide commuter bus crash on I-66 side view

The tractor-trailer was traveling in the left lane of eastbound I-66 when traffic in front of it came to a sudden stop. In an effort to avoid the stopped traffic, the tractor-trailer swerved to the left and struck the OmniRide bus, which was traveling in the HOV lane. The tractor-trailer then struck an SUV, the release said.

No one in the SUV was injured.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Kyle A. Childers, 31, of King George, Virginia, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt. He was charged with making an unsafe lane change, the release said.

TTL.jpg tractor trailer truck that struck an OmniRide commuter bus on I-66

The tractor-trailer that struck a Prince William County OmniRide commuter bus on Thursday, April 22, sending five people, including the driver, to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Prince William Times.com for updates.

