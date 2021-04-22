Police: 4 passengers, bus driver injured in OmniRide crash in I-66 HOV lane

Five people were taken to the hospital this morning after a tractor-trailer hit a Prince William County OmniRide Commuter bus as it was traveling in the eastbound HOV lanes on Interstate 66, according to Virginia State Police.
The driver of the OmniRide bus and four passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries in connection with the crash, which was reported at 8:18 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, according to Shelby Crouch, state police spokesperson.
A fifth passenger on the bus was not injured, Crouch said in a news release.
The tractor-trailer was traveling in the left lane of eastbound I-66 when traffic in front of it came to a sudden stop. In an effort to avoid the stopped traffic, the tractor-trailer swerved to the left and struck the OmniRide bus, which was traveling in the HOV lane. The tractor-trailer then struck an SUV, the release said.
No one in the SUV was injured.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Kyle A. Childers, 31, of King George, Virginia, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt. He was charged with making an unsafe lane change, the release said.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Prince William Times.com for updates.
