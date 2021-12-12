Police: 4 injured in shooting near Woodbridge nightclub

Details remain limited, but four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after shots rang out in the vicinity of "The Palace," a nightclub in Woodbridge.
Those wounded included three men and one woman, according to a tweet from the Prince William Police Department issued at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.
The Palace is located in the 13900 block of U.S. 1 in Marumsco Plaza.
Police were called to the nightclub at about 2:15 a.m., according to police radio traffic.
Police have not yet said whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
