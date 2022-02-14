Police: 4-car crash on U.S. 1 leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

An 82-year-old Maryland man was killed and three other drivers were transported to the hospital with injuries after a four-car crash on U.S. 1 in Woodbridge Monday morning that began in the southbound lanes but shut down the northbound lanes for about three hours, according to police.
The crash was reported to police at 10:57 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, and began when a 23-year-old Woodbridge man turned right into the southbound lanes from a business in the 14200 block of U.S. 1.
The driver proceeded to the left travel lane, when he crossed into the path of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was also traveling southbound, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
When the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to veer left, the vehicle collided with the Elantra in the center two-way lane, Perok said in a news release.
The initial collision caused the Jeep Grand Cherokee to cross into the northbound travel lanes where it collided head on with a 2009 Lincoln Town Car that was traveling northbound, the release said.
The force of that crash rotated the Town Car, which was then struck by a 2017 Mercedes GLE that was also traveling northbound. The driver and only occupant of the Town Car, identified as John Joseph Angevine, 82, of Beltsville, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Both the drivers of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 27-year-old Woodbridge man, and the Mercedes GLE, a 68-year-old Woodbridge woman, were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. The 27-year-old was flown to the hospital, the release said.
The driver of the Elantra, a 23-year-old Woodbridge man, was ground transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Alcohol and drug use do not appear to be factors in the crash. Speed was a factor in the collision, however, and is still under investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.
