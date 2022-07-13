A 34-year-old man was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after he was ejected from his car after it split in two during a crash on Smoketown Road in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County police.
The driver, who police have not yet identified, was heading east on Smoketown Road in a 2009 Infinity G37 at 12:47 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, when the vehicle crossed over a concrete median in the middle of the roadway and continued traveling in a broadsided skid until it struck a metal traffic signal pole on the other side of Smoketown Road near Nazarene Way. The impact caused the rear passenger compartment to separate from the rest of the vehicle. The front half of the vehicle continued off the roadway where it struck a light pole and traffic box, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The unrestrained driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and later transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Speed is expected to have been a factor in the crash, among other issues, Carr said.
The crash shut down the road for a several hours while crews worked to fix the traffic box and the light pole. The investigation remains active, Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.