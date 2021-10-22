You have permission to edit this article.
Police: 33-year-old Falls Church man dies after high-speed crash in Manassas

A 33-year-old Falls Church man died early Friday morning after he lost control of his vehicle on Lomond South Drive in Manassas and struck two parked cars and eventually a downed utility pole and power lines, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash, located on Lomond South Drive near Spotsylvania Street in Manassas, at 1:44 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2020 Dodge Challenger was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control, crossed over the center line and struck two unoccupied parked vehicles, Master Police Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.

The Challenger first struck a 2014 Toyota Sienna and then a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder. The force of the collision caused the Pathfinder to strike and knock down a utility pole. The Challenger then struck the downed utility pole before coming to rest within the utility wires, Carr said in a news release.

The driver, identified as Miguel Angel Campos II, 33, of Falls Church, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the release said. The investigation continues. 

