Police: 30-year-old man shot in Woodbridge, 1 of 3 shots-fired calls reported since Thursday

A 30-year-old man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds early Monday morning after a shooting outside the Bayvue Apartments in Woodbridge. The incident was one of three incidents of gunfire reported in Prince William County over the weekend.
Officers responded to the area around Bayvue Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge, at 1:35 a.m. on Monday, April 12, and found the victim inside a vehicle they stopped in a traffic stop. The vehicle matched a description given during a report of the incident, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The man was flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that an altercation occurred in the parking lot before the shots were fired, Carr said in a news release.
Officers located shell casings in the parking lot outside the apartments and found that an occupied residence and three unoccupied parked vehicles were struck by gunfire. No additional injuries were reported.
Detectives with the police department’s violent crimes bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting, but it does not appear to be random. The investigation continues, Carr said.
Shots fired in Manassas, Triangle
Earlier in the weekend, officers responded to the Assembly of Manassas Apartments, located in the 10400 block of Butterfield Street, to investigate a shots-fired call, Carr said.
Officers responded at 7:50 p.m. on Friday, April 10, after residents reported that multiple unknown individuals were observed shouting in the parking lot before rounds were fired, Carr said in a news release.
Afterward, two dark-colored vehicles were seen leaving the area. Officers found a shell casing in the parking lot. No injuries or property damage were reported, the release said.
In a separate incident, officers responded on Thursday, April 9, also at 7:50 p.m., to the Quantico Court apartments, located in the 19000 block of Fuller Heights Road in Triangle, to investigate a shots-fired call.
Residents told police gunshots were heard before two unknown individuals were seen fleeing the area on foot. Officers located a shell casing in the parking lot of one of the apartment buildings. No injuries or property damage were reported, Carr said.
