Details are limited, but three people were injured in two separate shootings in Manassas and Woodbridge on Monday, Jan. 16.
As of about 10 p.m., police had yet to announce arrests in either incident.
The first shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. in Manassas. An adult male was shot in the abdomen outside an apartment in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane, according to a police tweet.
The shooting was reported to police after a man brought the wounded man to the Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, according to police radio traffic.
The second shooting occured in Woodbridge and was reported to police at 8:44 p.m. Two people were shot in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue, according to Prince William County police.
One victim was shot in the neck and the other in the leg, according to police radio traffic. The victims were found in the area of the 7-Eleven store on Longview Avenue in Woodbridge, according to police radio traffic.
The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The extent of all three victims’ injuries was not known as of Monday night, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
This is a developing news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
