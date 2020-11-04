Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds early Wednesday after a fight in a Woodbridge apartment.
Officers responded to the County Center Crossing Apartments, in the 13100 block of Tazanari Way in Woodbridge, at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, to investigate a fight with weapons.
Upon arrival, officers found three people suffering from stab wounds: a 41-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.
One victim was flown to an area hospital, while two victims and the accused were ground transported to an area hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation escalated inside one of the apartments. During the encounter, one of the occupants, later identified as the accused, grabbed a knife, and stabbed three people.
A brief struggle ensued, during which the accused was also injured, before the parties separated, Carr said in a news release.
Following the investigation, James Jackson III, 34, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with three counts of malicious wounding. A court date has been scheduled for March 26.
