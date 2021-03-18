Police: 3 killed in fiery crash on I-95 after vehicle speeds into the Express Lanes going the wrong way

Three people were killed in a fiery, four-vehicle crash in the Interstate 95 Express lanes late Thursday afternoon when a speeding vehicle being pursued by police entered the lanes in the wrong direction, broke through three lighted gates and struck a truck and two other vehicles, according to the Virginia State Police.
The incident began at about 4:33 p.m. Thursday, March 18, when a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2008 Dodge Avenger traveling north on I-95 at a high rate of speed near the 127-mile-marker in Spotsylvania County. The violation was for traveling 80 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for Virginia State Police.
The Dodge refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. Within two minutes, the trooper terminated the pursuit due to heavy northbound traffic on I-95. The Dodge sped away headed north using the left shoulder, Geller said in a news release.
Further north, state police positioned themselves for the coming suspect vehicle and, due to lighter traffic, re-initiated the pursuit of the speeding Dodge as it continued north on I-95.
The Dodge exited I-95 and entered the Express Lanes traveling north, even though the lanes had been switched to southbound traffic only, the release said.
The trooper did not follow the Dodge into the Express Lanes.
While inside the Express Lanes at the 155-mile-marker near Dale City, the Dodge struck a southbound Ford Ranger pickup truck head on.
The impact of the crash caused the Ford to run off the side of the Express Lanes and over the guardrail. Meanwhile, two more southbound vehicles collided with the Dodge, causing the Dodge to catch fire, the release said.
There were two females in the Dodge Avenger, a driver and a passenger. Both died at the scene. The female passenger was ejected from the vehicle, the release said.
The male driver of the Ford pickup truck also died at the scene, the release said.
The driver in the third vehicle in the crash was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and two passengers in the fourth vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries, the release said.
The incident remains under investigation. The victims' names have not yet been released pending the notification of family members, the release said.
