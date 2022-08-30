Three people were injured, one critically, in two separate shootings over the weekend in Woodbridge. In one incident, two men suffered gunshot wounds. In the other, a 24-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing a residential area after shots were fired, according to police.
The first shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers responded to the 15200 block of Lodge Terrace, a neighborhood near Blackburn Road and Rippon Boulevard in Woodbridge, to find a man suffering “significant injuries,” according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The police investigation determined the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a person who was trying to quickly leave the area after hearing gunshots. The driver stopped shortly thereafter and contacted police, Carr said in a news release.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition on Monday, Aug. 29.
There were no other injuries nor damage as a result of the shooting, Carr said.
The second incident was reported at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officers responded to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway, a commercial area that includes the Marumsco Plaza Shopping Center, after a 46-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds, Carr said in a news release.
Soon thereafter, police were notified of a 22-year-old man who was also being treated for gunshot wounds at an area hospital. Both men’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, the release said.
An initial investigation determined that a group of individuals, including the two victims, were in the area when multiple rounds were fired from a “light-colored sedan,” the release said.
Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the incidents. Anyone with information about either is urged to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online to pwcva.gov/police.
