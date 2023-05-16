Three people died Tuesday from stab wounds suffered during an apparent domestic dispute at a home on Cannon Bluff Drive in northwest Woodbridge, according to Prince William County police.
Officers arrived at the home, located in the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive at about 7:17 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, in response to a reported stabbing. The residential area is located off of Davis Ford Road and near the Occoquan River.
They arrived to find three occupants, all family members, suffering from stab wounds. The victims included a 70-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man and a 38-year-old man.
Officers immediately provided first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived on scene. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while both men were transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries, according to Officer Wade Dickinson, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The three victims were determined to be family members, and the altercation was contained to the home, Dickinson said in a news release.
There is no threat to the surrounding community, Dickinson said.
“At this time, the three parties believed to be involved in the altercation are accounted for, and there is no known threat to the community,” the release said.
Detectives are actively investigating to determine what led up to the call to police. The stabbings were reported by the 67-year-old male victim, the release said.
The identity of the three deceased will be released pending notification of a next-of-kin. The investigation continues, the release said.
