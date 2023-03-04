Two Woodbridge residents and a Manassas resident are facing felony child neglect charges in connection to two separate incidents involving young children found to have access to illegal narcotics, according to Prince William County police.
None of the three children involved in the incidents were injured. All have been turned over to family members, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
In the first incident, officers were called to a parking lot in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge at 9:13 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 to investigate suspected drug activity occurring in a parked car, Carr said in a news release.
Officers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, and determined they were in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. While investigating, officers determined the suspected narcotics were unsecured inside the vehicle near a 2-year-old boy.
Rescue personnel responded and determined the child was not injured, the release said.
Elvis Samuel Paz Villatoro, 20, and Alejandra Yvette Garcia, 21,were charged with felony child neglect and possession to distribute a controlled substance in connection with the incident.
Paz Villatoro was being held without bond at the Prince William County – Manassas Adult Detention Center Firday, while Garcia was released on a $10,000 secured bond, the release said.
In the second incident, officers responded to the Courtyard Marriott, at 10701 Battleview Parkway in Manassas, at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, after an unresponsive person was found in one of the rooms.
After first attempting to make contact and receiving no response, officers found an unresponsive woman in the room who eventually woke to speak to police, Carr said.
While investigating, officers located suspected illegal narcotics unsecured inside the room near two children, a 7-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl. The children were not injured, Carr said in a news release.
Nancy Michelle Bodden, 32, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect and one count of possession of a controlled substance in connection with the incident. She was released on an unsecured bond, the release said.
