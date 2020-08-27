Three local men were being held without bond Thursday after a they allegedly fired gunshots outside a Triangle apartment complex and then fled in a stolen vehicle, eluding police and driving at a high rate of speed before crashing and striking several other vehicles near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Dumfries Road.
Police were called to the Linden Park Apartments, located in the 18100 block of Kilmer Lane in Triangle, at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, to investigate a shots fired call. As officers were responding, a witness reported that a white SUV fled the scene. Officers observed a vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop. The driver disregarded the officers’ emergency equipment and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on U.S. 1, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
As the SUV approached the intersection of U.S. 1 and Dumfries Road, the driver lost control and struck several other vehicles before overturning near the intersection, Carr said in the news release.
One of the passengers in the SUV attempted to flee on foot while carrying a shotgun. After a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody, Carr said.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Perry O’Neal Bruins, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. Another passenger, later identified as Akil Sonesta Johnson, was entrapped in the vehicle and pulled out by officers before being transported him to a local hospital for treatment for minor injuries, Carr said.
The police investigation determined that a verbal altercation between two groups escalated when one of the men in the stolen SUV fired a weapon into the air. The groups dispersed, and the suspects fled in the vehicle before crashing, Carr said.
No injuries or property damage as a result of the shooting were reported.
A sawed off shotgun and handgun were recovered from the men. One of the firearms had the serial number removed, Carr said.
Three men were arrested in connection with the incident and remain at the Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center where they are being held without bond for a Nov. 12 court date.
Perry O’Neal Bruins, 50, of Woodbridge, has been charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm, one count of shooting a firearm near a school, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges, the release said.
Gabriel Alexander Bruins, 18, also of Woodbridge, was charged with possession of a sawed off shotgun, obstruction of justice and receipt of stolen property, the release said.
Johnson, 37, of Triangle, was charged with receipt of stolen property, the release said.
