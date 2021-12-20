You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: 28-year-old man shot early Sunday in Dumfries

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

A 28-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in River Oaks area of Dumfries, according to police.

Officers responded at 3:14 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, to the Broadstone at River Oaks apartments, located in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in the Dumfries area of Prince William County. They observed a black sedan quickly leave the area just before the victim exited an apartment building, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.

The man was transported him to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Carr said in a news release.

The initial investigation determined the victim was at the apartment building during the shooting, but he did not cooperate with officers during the investigation. No other injuries were reported, the release said.

An apartment was found to have sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine what led up to the shooting, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters