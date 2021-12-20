Police: 28-year-old man shot early Sunday in Dumfries

A 28-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in River Oaks area of Dumfries, according to police.
Officers responded at 3:14 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, to the Broadstone at River Oaks apartments, located in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in the Dumfries area of Prince William County. They observed a black sedan quickly leave the area just before the victim exited an apartment building, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The man was transported him to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Carr said in a news release.
The initial investigation determined the victim was at the apartment building during the shooting, but he did not cooperate with officers during the investigation. No other injuries were reported, the release said.
An apartment was found to have sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine what led up to the shooting, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.