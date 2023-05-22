A 25-year-old Woodbridge man is dead, and police are still looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting over the weekend that happened outside the Misty Ridge apartment complex in Woodbridge.
Police responded to the apartment complex, located at 15000 Lost Canyon Court, in Woodbridge, at 2:43 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 to investigate the shooting. Police determined that the victim, identified as Michael Eugene Hawkins III, and another man were involved in a verbal altercation in front of the complex, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Gunfire was exchanged between the parties, and Hawkins was struck in the lower body. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, Perok said in a news release.
The suspect fled from the scene before police arrived. The apartment complex is located off of Delaware Drive between Richmond Highway and Blackburn Road.
“Detectives are currently following up on leads into the investigation and suspect. More information will be released when available,” Perok said in the release.
The homicide is the Prince William County’s ninth since Jan. 1 and the second to occur over the past weekend.
A 63-year-old Manassas woman was fatally shot Sunday during a dispute with her tenant, according to police.
