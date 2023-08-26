A 25-year-old man has died as a result of a stabbing late Friday night in Manassas. The suspect is still at large, and police have issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
Prince William County police responded at 10:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 to the 7400 block of Sudley Road in Manassas, near the intersections of Coverstone Drive and Williamson Boulevard, and arrived to find the victim suffering from a stab wound in the chest, according to Officer Wade Dickinson, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The police investigation revealed the victim, identified as Todd Ehardt, 25, and an acquaintance, identified as Bobby Gross, were involved in an altercation in a parking lot during which thestabbing occurred, Dickinson said in a news release.
Ehardt was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Bobby Damont Gross, 24, of no fixed address. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful as of Saturday morning, the release said.
Gross has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of stabbing in the commission of a felony. Gross also goes by the name Davon Green, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the
Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip
The fatal stabbing is the 16 criminal homicide to have occurred in Prince William County since Jan. 1.
