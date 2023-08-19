A 25-year-old man was killed Friday night after he apparently tried to jump onto a moving train traveling through Old Town Manassas, according to City of Manassas police.
Police responded to the railroad crossing at West Street, near the Manassas train station, at 10:54 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, and found the man dead on the tracks, according to Sgt. Brett Stumpf, a City of Manassas Police Department spokesman.
Several witnesses said the man attempted to jump onto a moving train and fell under it, Stumpf said in a news release.
The man’s identity had not been released as of Saturday, Aug. 19. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.
The death is the second to occur on Prince William County area train tracks in a week's time. On Saturday, Aug. 12, a man was struck and killed by a train near Veterans Park in Woodbridge. The man was said to be standing in the tracks when he was struck, according to Prince William County police.
