Police: 24-year-old man wounded in shooting outside Woodbridge apartments

Police are still searching for suspects in a Thursday night shooting outside a Woodbridge apartment complex that sent a 24-year-old man to the hospital, according to police.
Prince William County police responded to the Riverside Station apartment complex -- located in the 14000 block of Big Crest Lane, off Rippon Boulevard -- at about 10:43 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and rendered immediate first aid. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for Prince William County police.
The preliminary police investigation revealed that a fight took place in the parking lot of the complex between a group of individuals, Perok said in a news release.
During the encounter, shots were fired before the group dispersed. A police K-9 responded to search for other parties involved. No suspects have yet been identified, but the incident “does not appear to be random,” the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the
Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
