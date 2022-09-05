A 24-year-old man was shot Friday night in a neighborhood off Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge during an encounter with three men whom he said robbed him as he was walking to his parked car. Police say the incident “does not appear to be random” at this time.
Officers were called to the 3700 block of Wigan Drive in Woodbridge at about 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, in response to the shooting. While responding, they were flagged down in the area of Cagney Court by the victim, who was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The man told police he was approached by three men while getting into his vehicle, which was parked in the area. During the encounter, the suspects demanded the man's property before firing a weapon and striking the man. The suspects fled in a silver-colored sedan prior to police arriving, Carr said in a news release.
The victim walked to a nearby residence, where he was located by police, the release said.
Officers located a shell casing on the roadway in front of the residence, the release said.
