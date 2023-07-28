Prince William County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who struck a 23-year-old woman in a parking lot at Jiffy Lube Live Wednesday night and fled from the scene.
The victim was leaving the concert and running through the “F6” parking lot toward her vehicle when she was struck by a white sedan. The woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to 1st Sgt Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The striking vehicle has not been located. No other information is currently known about the striking vehicle or its driver. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police at 703-792-7000
