A 22-year-old woman was shot early Thursday evening outside a Dumfries-area apartment complex after she threatened an armed man with a baseball bat after he fired a gun at the parked vehicle in which she was sitting.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where her wounds were determined to be non-life-threatening. The shooter initially fled the scene in another vehicle but was apprehended and arrested by police. He remained held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center as of Friday morning, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Officers were called to the shooting at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, April 28. The incident occurred after a scuffle between a group of four people outside the Broadstone at River Oaks Apartments, located in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries, Carr said in a news release.
The investigation revealed that while in the area, the 22-year-old victim and a female acquaintance were involved in a verbal fight when a male acquaintance, later identified as the alleged shooter, intervened. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired a round that struck the victim’s vehicle, the release said.
The initial shots did not injure the 22-year-old woman or a 21-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle, the release said.
The 22-year-old victim retrieved a baseball bat from the trunk of the vehicle and a physical altercation between the victim and the suspect ensued before the suspect fired additional rounds, striking the victim.
The suspect quickly got into a female acquaintance’s vehicle, and they attempted to flee the area. Officers stopped the vehicle near U.S. 1 and Beacon Ridge where they took the accused into custody without incident, the release said. No additional injuries nor property damage were reported.
Following the investigation, Sanda Chukwujieze Maduakor, 22, of the 13400 block of Nascoby Lane in Woodbridge was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and shooting at an occupied vehicle in connection with incident. Maduakor is being held without bond pending an upcoming court date, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.