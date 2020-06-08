A 22-year-old Dumfries man died Monday as a result of injuries he sustained late Sunday night in a one-car crash on Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge, according to Prince William police.
Officers responded to the area of Prince William Parkway near Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge at 10:31 p.m. Sunday, June 7, and found that a 2003 Ford Focus traveling eastbound on the parkway and lost control, struck a tree and overturned, according to a Prince William County police news release.
The unrestrained driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on Monday, June 8, the release said.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Alcohol and drug use are not believed to be factors in the collision. The investigation continues, the release said.
The driver has been identified as Ezekiel Josiah Gales, 22, of Dumfries, the release said.
