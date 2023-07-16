A 21-year-old Manassas man died Saturday after he was shot in the chest by an acquaintance while the victim and two other men were “passing around a handgun” that discharged, according to police.
Reynaldo Jesus Villalobos Hernandez died at an area hospital after he was brought there for treatment after the incident, which occurred at about 6:26 p.m. Saturday, July 15, according to Officer Joshua Spiler, a Prince William County police spokesman.
A police investigation determined the weapon discharged at a home in the 8300 Scotland Loop, a residential area near Sudley Road and Fairmont Avenue in the Prince William County area of Manassas, Spiler said in a news release.
Daniel Villalobos Marquez, 27, who lived in the home, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and was being held without bond Sunday at the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center, the release said.
