A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the stabbing Monday evening of a 52-year-old man at a Manassas grocery store, according to police.
Officers responded to the Global Foods in the Festival at Manassas Shopping Center, located off Sudley Road in the Westgate area, shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7. They arrived to find that the victim and the suspect got into a verbal altercation that turned physical in the grocery store bathroom.
The suspect cut the victim with a knife on his arms and hands before fleeing the scene. The victim reported minor injuries, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesperson.
The next day, officers identified the suspect as Kevin Anderson Saenz-Romero. Saenz-Romero was found and arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Perok said in a news release.
Saenz-Romero was charged with one count of malicious wounding and is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center ahead of a Nov. 14 court date, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.