Two teens were wounded – and two others arrested – in connection with a late afternoon shooting at a playground outside a Woodbridge apartment complex, according to police.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Potomac Vista Drive – near the Potomac Vista apartments near Mt. Pleasant Drive – on Thursday, June 29 at 4:37 p.m. to investigate the shootings. Upon arriving in the area of the playground, officers located a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds and provided immediate first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The victims were transported to an area hospital where they are expected to recover, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The investigation revealed the two victims were near the playground when they encountered two other teens who were later charged in connection with the incident, Carr said in a news release.
The shots were fired during a verbal fight. The teen suspects initially fled the area on foot prior to police arriving. While checking the area, officers and a police K-9 located and detained two 16-year-old males who were found to be in possession of the firearms. One teen was also found to be in possession of suspected illegal narcotics, the release said.
Police charged a 16-year-old Woodbridge boy with two counts of malicious wounding, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics, according to the release.
A second Woodbridge 16-year-old male was charged with two counts of malicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Neither of the teens’ names were released because they are juveniles. Both were being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center as of Friday, June 30, according to the release.
