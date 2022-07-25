Two 17-year-old boys were shot in the arm and hand in separate incidents in Dumfries and Manassas over the weekend, and a 32-year-old man suffered stab wounds during a fight at a Mexican restaurant in Woodbridge, according to police.
Meanwhile, police are investigating two other shootings that caused no known injuries but left bullets inside a home and a parked car. Police also arrested a Dumfries man in connection with a burglary at the Kohls store in Woodbridge that left one of its front windows shattered, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Shootings with injuries: The two shootings that left two teen boys injured were reported on Sunday, July 24. The first was reported at 1:18 p.m. in the 7400 block of Barbados Lane in Manassas, a residential area off of Sudley Road and Williamson Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they located a bullet in front of a residence and damage to a porch, but the individuals involved in the shooting had already left. While the officers were investigating, a 17-year-old male arrived at an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand, Perok said in a news release.
The injury was determined to be non-life threatening. The teen was not forthcoming with officers about what led up to the shooting and did not provide information regarding a suspect, the release said.
The second shooting was reported to police at 10:04 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, in the Southbridge neighborhood in Dumfries. Officers were called to investigate a report of shots fired in the area of Sycamore Valley Way and Tulip Tree Place. Again, the involved people dispersed before police arrived, but officers later received word that a 17-year-old boy had arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his arm.
The injury was determined to be non-life threatening, and the teen was not forthcoming with officers about what led up to the shooting and did not provide any information about possible suspects, the release said.
Stabbing: A 32-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds during an altercation outside Tandoori Nights, a Mexican restaurant and bar in Featherston Square, located of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge, the release said.
Officers responded the restaurant at about 12:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. Police later learned the victim was injured during an altercation outside the restaurant and was driven to an area hospital for treatment.
The man was not forthcoming with officers about what led up to the stabbing, and officers were unable to locate exactly where the fight occurred. The victim did not provide police suspect information, the release said.
Shootings into homes, cars: Also over the weekend, bullets fired into a home and vehicle were reported in Dale City and Manassas.
In the first incident, reported at 11:27 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, involved a residence in the 4800 block of Frishman Court in Dale City, near the intersection of Minnieville Road and Cardinal Drive. A homeowner discovered a bullet hole in their laundry room window and located a bullet in a drawer in the room. No recent shots fired calls were received in the area around the time of the damage was located, and no injuries nor other damage were reported, the release said.
Police were later called to the 12200 block of Ashley Court in Manassas, a residential area off Kahns Road in the mid-county area, at 8:29 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, after a bullet hole and a bullet were located in an unoccupied vehicle parked outside a residence.
No recent calls regarding gunfire were received by police at the time the damage was located, and there was no other damage nor injuries.
Kohls burglary: A Dumfries man was being held without Monday morning after he was arrested Saturday, July 23 and charged in connection with burglaries at the Kohls store at Foulger Square in Woodbridge and at Smoketown Tobacco, at 14222 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge, the release said.
Officers responded to the Kohls store at 12:56 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, and found the front glass door shattered. As officers were checking the area, a man matching the description of the suspect and was spotted running across Smoketown Road, the release said.
Officers located the man in the backyard of a residence on Marisa Court, where he was found to be wearing clothing items taken from the store. Later that same day, on July 23 at 7:23 a.m., officers responded to Smoketown Tobacco on Smoketown Road to investigate a burglary after a passerby observed damage to the front door. Miscellaneous smoking items were reported missing, the release said.
Evan Michael Bell, 20, of Crocus Lane in Dumfries, was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and one count of petty larceny in connection with the incidents. Bell was being held without bond Monday ahead of a pending court hearing, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding any of the above incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.