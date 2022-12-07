Prince William County police were still searching for suspects Wednesday after a man was shot in the shoulder while he was walking with a female acquaintance toward a residence in the Coverstone area of Manassas.
Officers were called to the 10900 block of Hiram Court in Manassas at about 6:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to investigate the shooting. They arrived to that the victim, a 26-year-old man, and a female acquaintance were approached from behind by two unknown men. One of the men struck the victim with a handgun before he was shot in the shoulder, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Immediately after the shooting, the suspects fled in two separate vehicles, a dark-colored sedan and a white sedan, towards Coverstone Drive, Perok said in a news release.
The man was transported to an area hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The female acquaintance was not injured, the release said.
The suspects were only described as two black males wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
