Details are limited but two people were shot at Triangle apartment complex around midnight Friday, Dec. 9. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, and the suspect was arrested at the scene, according to police.
That was the extent of the information Prince William County police could share as of Saturday, Dec. 10, about the double shooting.
Officers were called to the Southhampton Apartment complex, located on Southway Lane in Triangle, in response to the shooting, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
According to police radio traffic, the victims were a man and a woman. Carr did not share their genders or ages on Saturday morning.
The suspect was an acquaintance or relative of the victim, Carr said.
The suspect has not yet been identified by police.
Prince William County's last fatal shooting occurred on Nov. 12 in the Williamstown area of Dumfries. The county has had 16 homicides, so far, in 2022. There were 10 homicides in 2021 and eight in 2020. The county saw homicides spike to their highest level in 2016 with 22, according to county police records.
This is a developing news story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
