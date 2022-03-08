Prince William police are investigating two incidents in which Prince William County school buses were struck by projectiles from BB guns.
On the afternoon of Monday, March 7, a school bus at the intersection of West Longview Drive and Franklin Street in Woodbridge was struck in the passenger-side window by a projectile from a BB gun, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
At the time of the incident, the bus was occupied by the driver, the driver's two juvenile family members and a bus attendant, Carr said in a news release.
While investigating the incident, police officers were informed that another Prince William County school bus had been struck with a BB projectile in the same area earlier that day. No injuries were reported in either incident.
No suspects have been identified in either incident. The investigation is ongoing, Carr said.
