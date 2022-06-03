Over a span of just one week, two Prince William County school crossing guards were struck by vehicles while on duty. One guard had to be treated at an area hospital, while the other suffered minor injuries. One of the drivers involved was cited for reckless driving, according to police.
It’s unusual for Prince William County school crossing guards to be hit by vehicles while on duty. Having two struck over the course of a just one week is especially unusual, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Because no one was seriously injured, however, neither incident was included in the police department’s regular daily reports, Carr said.
The first incident occurred on Thursday, May 19 and involved a crossing guard at Loch Lomond Elementary School in Manassas.
The guard was working at the intersection of Manassas and Lomond drives and was struck by a green Kia pickup truck at about 4 p.m. that day. The driver of the truck was waiting to turn left onto Manassas Drive when they began making the turn and struck the crossing guard, Carr said.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene to check if the crossing guard was injured. Police were not called at the time of the crash, and the driver was not identified prior to leaving the scene. The incident was reported to police the next day, Carr said.
The second incident occurred on Thursday, May 26 and involved a crossing guard working outside Dale City Elementary School. The driver of a 2014 Kia Sedan was stopped on Brook Drive, waiting to turn left onto Bayfield Drive, when he disregarded the signal from the crossing guard and hit the crossing guard, who was standing in the intersection, Carr said.
The driver of the Kia, identified as Antoni Edward Washington, 53, of Woodbridge, remained on the scene. The crossing guard was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Carr said.
Washington was cited for illegal window tinting and reckless driving, Carr said.
Although neither crossing guard was seriously injured, both traffic fatalities and pedestrian fatalities in Prince William County have been on the rise since the pandemic began. In 2021, the county saw 32 traffic fatalities, including seven pedestrian fatalities – the highest number in at least a decade, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
As of March 30, 2022, three pedestrians have been killed and 14 injured on Prince William County roadways, according to police.
Speed and inattention to pedestrians are contributing to the crashes, police say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.