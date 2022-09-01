UPDATED: A police-involved shooting that left two men injured in Dale City Thursday night occurred during an undercover operation involving three local police departments, the ATF and the FBI, according to Prince William County Police.
Weapons were fired by a total of four police officers during the event -- two from Prince William County and two from the City of Manassas. The shots were fired during an "exchange of gunfire" that occurred during the incident, according to Prince William County Deputy Police Chief Jarad Phelps.
No police officers were injured in the incident, and it's not clear whether the police-fired weapons injured the two men who were shot.
All of that remains under investigation, Phelps said during a news briefing near the site of the shooting. The incident took place at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the 14700 block of Fox Grove Court, a residential area near Dale Boulevard and Cloverdale Road in Dale City.
"We have confirmed that at least two Prince William County police officers and two City of Manassas officers discharged their weapons during the exchange of gunfire," Phelps said.
Both shooting victims were transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear, as Phelps declined to comment on the victims' conditions.
"I don't want to comment on who shot whom, or anything like that," Phelps said, adding that a ballistics investigation will be part of a criminal probe into the incident.
Phelps declined to offer any details on the undercover investigation except to say that it involved officers from three local police departments -- that of Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park -- as well as the ATF and FBI.
A regional "critical incident response team" will conduct an independent, criminal investigation of the incident, Phelps said.
Arlington County Police Department, which is also a member of the regional team, will lead the criminal investigation, Phelps said.
The results of the investigation will be turned over to Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth for her review, Phelps said.
In addition to the criminal investigation, both the Prince William County and City of Manassas police departments will conduct parallel, internal reviews to examine whether officers followed the departments' policies in discharging their weapons, Phelps said.
Phelps urged any witnesses of the shootings -- or any residents who might of video of the shooting from an outdoor security camera -- to contact the police department immediately at 703-792-7000.
When asked if the officers were wearing body cameras during the incident, Phelps said that question "was part of the investigation."
"We're still trying to figure that out," he said.
"There's video, we believe, there's ring cameras. Anybody who has any [video], we're looking to view that," he added.
There is no active threat to the community, and the area has been secured, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with PrinceWilliamTimes.com for updates.
