Prince William County police are investigating two separate shootings in Woodbridge Tuesday night that sent two young men to the hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds, according to Prince William County police.
The first shooting took place in a residential area between Horner Road and Interstate 95. Officers responded at 8:30 p.m. to the 13400 block of Greenacre Drive in Woodbridge, where they found a 23-year-old man who had been struck and injured by bullets fired into his home through a basement window, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for possible suspects but none were located. No additional injuries nor property damage were reported.
“The incident does not appear to be random,” Carr said in the release.
The second shooting occurred a few hours later in the River Oaks apartments, located east of U.S. 1 in Woodbridge.
Officers responded to the 16700 block of Chinkapin Oak Lane in Woodbridge at 11:12 p.m. Residents told police gunshots were heard before a dark-colored Honda sedan was seen fleeing the area. Officers located two unoccupied vehicles with damage consistent with being struck by projectiles, Carr said.
While investigating, a 21-year-old man arrived at an area hospital for treatment from a gunshot injury. The man told police he was in the area of River Oaks apartments when he heard gunshots and was struck by a round before running from the area, Carr said.
While canvassing the area, a firearm was located behind a residence. No additional injuries nor property damage were located.
The investigation into both incidents continues, Carr said.
