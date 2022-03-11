Two local men were arrested Thursday in connection with charges they solicited sex acts from teenage juveniles. In one case, a 72-year-old man allegedly stopped a 14-year-old boy walking home in Lake Ridge. In the other, a 37-year-old man was arrested following an investigation into sexual assaults involving a Manassas teen that took place over a period of nine months, according to police.
In the most recent incident, a 72-year-old man was arrested Thursday, March 10, after he allegedly stopped a 14-year-old boy walking home in Lake Ridge, according to Prince William County police.
The teen told police that he was walking in the area of Cotton Mill Drive and Presidio Way in Lake Ridge, a residential area near the Lake Ridge marina, when he was approached by an unknown man who asked him for sex and gave him his business card, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The boy went home and told his parent, who called police. Using the business card, police located the man and took him into custody, Perok said in a news release.
Fouad Fahim Farag, 72, of the 3400 block of Caldonia Circle in Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child in connection with the incident, the release said.
Farag has a pending court date. His bond status was not immediately available Friday, the release said.
In the second incident, police arrested a man for allegedly soliciting sexual acts from a teenage family member over a period of nine months in exchange for money, Perok said.
A police investigation determined that “on several occasions between December 2019 and October 2021,” the man allegedly paid the victim, who was 15 and 16 at the time, to perform sexual acts, Perok said in a news release.
Another family member recently learned of the incidents and contacted police, the release said.
Police did not specify the man’s relationship to the teen victim.
Following the investigation, Jeremey Stull, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested on two counts of solicitation of a minor, one count of sex trafficking and one count of producing child pornography in connection with the incidents, the release said.
Stull is being held without bond at the Prince William – Manassas Adult Detention Center, the release said.
